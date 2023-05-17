Woman, 97, and Daughter Among New Mexico Shooting Victims
HEARTBREAKING
Authorities on Tuesday confirmed that a 97-year-old woman and her 73-year-old daughter were among three people killed when a teenage gunman indiscriminately opened fire at passersby in Farmington, New Mexico on Monday. Nine people in total were shot by the suspect identified by police as Beau Wilson, 18, before he was himself shot dead by officers. Gwendolyn Schofield, 97, and her daughter Melody Ivie, 73, were shot dead in their vehicle in Farmington, while Shirley Volta, 79, was shot in her car and died at a hospital. Six others—including two police officers—were wounded in the attack, but all had been released from the hospital as of Tuesday, Farmington Deputy Chief Baric Crum said. “The amount of violence and brutality that these innocent people faced is something that is unconscionable to me,” Farmington Deputy Chief Kyle Dowd said Tuesday, according to CNN. “To kill three innocent elderly women that were just absolutely in no position to defend themselves is always going to be a tragedy.”