New Mexico Teen Who Killed 3 Was Targeting Random Passers-By, Cops Say
COLD-BLOODED
Cops have identified the suspect in Monday’s mass shooting in New Mexico as a teenager with mental health issues who fired randomly and “indiscriminately” at passers-by with three guns, including an AR-style rifle. Beau Wilson, 18, is accused of killing three people, and injuring 10 others, before being killed in a subsequent shootout with police. Deputy Police Chief Baric Crum said Tuesday that the victims were all people who were simply driving past Wilson on a quiet residential street in Farmington, a city of about 50,000 people. Two cops also sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators haven’t found any connection between Wilson and his victims, or any obvious motive. In interviews with police, family members said they had concerns about Wilson’s mental health, Crum said. Wilson graduated from Farmington High School last year.