Disturbing Videos Show Cops Confronting New Mexico Shooter
‘KILL ME’
Police on Thursday released chilling videos showing officers responding to the shooting rampage in New Mexico this week that left three people dead. Authorities say Beau Wilson, 18, fatally shot three elderly women on Monday as he began firing indiscriminately in Farmington. “He is yelling on the Ring footage, ‘Come kill me,’” Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said of Wilson. “He’s making a stand, he has opportunities to run off, he does not use those opportunities,” Hebbe said. “So yes, it’s my belief that ultimately in his head, he has made the decision that he is going to stand and fight it out until he is killed.” Gwendolyn Dean Schofield, 97, her 73-year-old daughter, Melody Ivie, and 79-year-old Shirley Voita were killed in the attack, and six others were wounded. One of those hurt was Sgt. Rachel Discenza, whose body camera captured the moment she was hit during an exchange of gunfire. Wilson was killed by police.