New Mexico State Basketball Player Details Horrific Hazing in Teary Presser

“Growing up, I always wanted to be an Aggie,” said William Benjamin Jr., otherwise known as “Deuce.”

Benjamin was a high school basketball star, and a two-time player of the year in New Mexico. His dream was always to follow in the footsteps of his dad, William Benjamin Sr.–an Aggie Hall of Famer–by playing for New Mexico State’s basketball team.

But at a news conference Wednesday, Benjamin gave a gut-wrenching and tear-filled testimony about how his childhood dream turned into his worst nightmare.

During his brief stint as a NMSU basketball player, Benjamin claims to have endured multiple instances of sexual assault from teammates. When confronted with the allegations, his coaches and other school officials didn’t act, according to a lawsuit filed by Benjamin and fellow former teammate, Shak Odunewu, who allegedly endured the same assaults.

“First it hurts, then it changes you,” Benjamin said of his treatment, holding back tears. “There’s a part of me that hasn’t been the same.”

Odunewu, a redshirt freshman, said he was initially hesitant to come forward with his story, fearing it would impact the careers of those at the school.

“But it just got to a point where I just can’t bear anymore,” he said. “And it’s just sad my college experience had to go like this… I hope me and Deuce will have the strength to move past this and become dominant in whatever path we choose.”

Benjamin’s dad joined his son at the news conference, detailing how his alma mater failed to protect Deuce when he needed it most.

“My child has been failed. My family has been failed,” William Benjamin said, tearing up, himself. “And as a father, I feel like I failed my son for putting him in this situation.”

Justin Bannister, a spokesman from NMSU, said in a statement that the school “continues to regard this matter as extremely important,” and that the conduct these former players alleged “has no place on our campus.”

But Deuce and Odunewu are looking to greener pastures. Both are no longer Aggies, and have no intentions to return to NMSU.

Attorney Ramez Shamieh hopes that the lawsuit gets Deuce and Odunewu the justice they deserve, as well as clean up a basketball program that has been the subject of numerous scandals in the past.

“By putting pressure on the university to make changes to hold people accountable, there’s going to be change,” Shamieh said.

New Mexico’s department of education has taken notice. Last week, it sent a letter to NMSU requesting to investigate the school’s athletic department, including Deuce’s allegations.