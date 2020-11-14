New Mexico, Vermont, Oregon Impose Lockdowns Again as COVID-19 Cases Soar
‘LIFE OR DEATH’
Oregon, New Mexico, and Vermont have imposed strict lockdowns as COVID-19 cases spike dramatically again. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ordered offices to close in a two-week “freeze” that begins on Wednesday. Gyms, museums, movie theaters, pools, and zoos will close, although stores can remain open. Restaurants and bars will be limited to takeout only and social get-togethers will be capped at six people. “For the last eight months, I have been asking Oregonians to follow to the letter and the spirit of the law, and we have not chosen to engage law enforcement,” Brown said. “At this point in time, unfortunately, we have no other option.” Violations could result in fines or arrests, she said.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has also declared a two-week stay-at-home order. “We are in a life-or-death situation, and if we don’t act right now... we can’t keep saving lives, and we will absolutely crush our current health-care system and infrastructure,” she said.
On Friday, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott also issued an executive order, effective Saturday night until December 15, that bans any multi-household social gathering and closes down bars and clubs. Restaurants will have a 10 p.m. curfew and college students coming home will have to quarantine for a week followed by a negative COVID-19 test. “We’re going to tighten the screws over the next couple of weeks,” Scott said. North Dakota issued similar orders on Friday night, limiting bars and restaurants to 50 per cent capacity and mandating masks statewide.