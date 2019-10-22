CHEAT SHEET
TRAGIC
New Mexico Woman Shot After Witnessing Armed Robbery in Progress While Playing Pokemon Go
A 21-year-old New Mexico woman was fatally shot after stumbling upon an armed robbery in progress while playing Pokemon Go, according to local media reports. According to ABC News, Cayla Campos and her boyfriend—who police identified as Sidney—were driving near Albuquerque's Bianchetti Park on Friday evening when they allegedly witnessed two armed robbers stealing from a person in another car. Campos' friend told KRQE that Campos and her boyfriend would “make a loop” around the park and play the smartphone Pokemon game every night before they returned home. When Campos turned her car around in an attempt to get away on Friday, police say the suspects opened fire. According to KRQE, a bullet hit the back of Campos' neck and she crashed into a nearby home. She was taken to a hospital but later died of her injuries. The suspects got away, and the Albuquerque Police Department said Tuesday that they have yet to be found.