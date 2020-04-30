Michael Moore Just Declared War on the Climate Movement

Bill McKibben isn’t used to being on the defensive—except maybe from fossil fuel companies.

But the legendary environmentalist gets hit with a barrage in Michael Moore’s new climate change film Planet of the Humans. The documentary portrays McKibben, a forefather of the movement to avert climate catastrophe, as a cynical capitalist allied with the exact sort of rapacious, destructive companies he’s long opposed.

At one point, when the filmmakers appear about ready to spike the football and declare McKibben cancelled, we’re presented with an identified Skype interviewer who asks, “Who are your funders?”