New Mom Rihanna Is Branching Out Into Affordable Loungewear

In addition to lingerie, panties and bras, mega-mogul musician and new mom Rihanna is adding cozy loungewear to her juggernaut Savage X Fenty brand, WWD reports. The new collection, called Lounge sounds perfect for fall: it’ll include hoodies, sweatpants, onesies and more. “At the core, Savage X Fenty is about feeling sexy and confident,” RiRi said in a statement. “The Lounge collection is giving all of that with a chill, laidback twist. I wanted to bring comfort and realness to everyday pieces that can be styled in whatever way lets you do you.”