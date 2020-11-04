The Next Congress Is Going to Have a Record Number of Native Reps
IN THE HOUSE
Six Native Americans won seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, making history for the 117th Congress, Indian Country Today reports. Thirteen Native candidates fought for 11 seats in this year’s election. The first Native women ever elected to Congress, Reps. Deb Haaland (D-NM) and Sharice Davids (D-KS), won their re-election bids, along with Reps. Tom Cole (R-OK) and Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), who were also re-elected. Newcomers Yvette Herell (R-NM) and Kaiali’i “Kai” Kahele (D-HI), a Native Hawaiian, will join them. “We need to be where folks are making decisions,” Haaland said. “We need to be a voice at the table, regardless of what table it is but making decisions for our people, for our constituents, for our country. It’s absolutely important.”