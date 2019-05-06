New NRA President: Georgia Congresswoman Only Won Because She’s a Black Woman

The National Rifle Association’s new president Carolyn Meadows on Monday bashed Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath, a fellow Georgian, as having only won a 2018 midterm election because she’s black.

“[I]t is wrong to say like McBath said, that the reason she won was because of her anti-gun stance. That didn’t have anything to do with it — it had to do with being a minority female,” Meadows told the Marietta Daily Journal. “And the Democrats really turned out, and that’s the problem we have with conservatives—we don’t turn out as well.”

McBath unseated incumbent Republican Rep. Karen Handel—in a Atlanta suburban district that voted for Trump in 2016—on an anti-gun violence platform, based on her backstory: Her son Jordan Davis was shot and killed in 2012 after a loudness complaint. Meadows recently took over the NRA after its last president, Oliver North, stepped down amid the organization’s financial and internal turmoil.