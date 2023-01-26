CHEAT SHEET
Even More Cops Are Under Investigation Over the Death of Tyre Nichols
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis announced on Wednesday night that even more officers were under internal investigation after five officers had already been fired for excessive force during the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Additionally, Davis announced that she would request an independent review of the department’s specialized units, to which the five officers belonged. Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died three days after he was pulled over by police on Jan. 7. Members of his family who have seen the yet-to-be-released footage of his arrest have likened it to the horrific beating of Rodney King.