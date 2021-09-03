New Orleans 911 Dispatcher Intentionally Disconnected Calls for Help During Ida: Cops

Read it at WBNS
A New Orleans 911 dispatcher is wanted by authorities after she allegedly hung up on people desperate for help as Hurricane Ida struck, WBNS reports. Precious Stephens, 25, is accused of intentionally disconnecting 911 calls without getting callers’ information or transferring them to other people, police said. She faces charges of malfeasance in office and interfering with an emergency communication, and will be arrested when found. Authorities don’t know Stephens’ whereabouts but have urged the public to contact New Orleans police with information.