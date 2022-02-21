New Orleans Cops Probe College Student’s Death After Uber Ride

CHEAT SHEET
New Orleans police are investigating the death of a college student who was dropped off at a hospital by an Uber and then pronounced dead over the weekend. No cause of death has been given for Ciaya Jordan Whetstone, a junior at the University of New Orleans. A friend of Whetstone said she was picked up in an Uber at 1 a.m. Saturday. Police say that just before 7 a.m., they got a call about an unresponsive woman brought to the hospital by “private conveyance.” Uber confirmed that Whetstone’s driver is no longer giving rides while the incident is under investigation.