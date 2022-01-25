NBA Player Jaxson Hayes Charged With Domestic Violence After Struggle With Cops
‘LOUD AND VIOLENT’
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes has been charged with nearly a dozen misdemeanor counts of domestic violence, resisting arrest, and battery against a police officer in connection with a domestic incident and altercation with L.A. police officers last July. Hayes allegedly began a verbal argument with officers who responded to his home after a 911 call was placed by his girlfriend’s cousin, claiming the 21-year-old basketball player was being “loud and violent.” The exchange with the authorities escalated, police said, and Hayes began to physically struggle with two officers attempting to detain him, allegedly injuring one’s elbow. The Pelicans center was wrestled to the ground by an officer who knelt on his neck. Hayes then shouted, “I can’t breathe,” the Los Angeles Times reported. Video of the incident released by the Los Angeles Police Department last year shows another officer then using a Taser on Hayes’ chest. After the Los Angeles district attorney’s office decided against pursuing felony charges against the player, the city attorney’s office on Monday announced it would be bringing 11 charges against Hayes.