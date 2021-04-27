CHEAT SHEET
    Man in Full Chewbacca Costume Accused of Stabbing Attack in New Orleans

    Jamie Ross

    News Correspondent

    After all this time, Chewie seems to have joined the dark side. Police in New Orleans have released a picture of a man in a full Chewbacca costume who they have accused of stabbing someone last Saturday night. NOPD officials said the man is believed to be a street performer and the head of his costume came off during the altercation—but, unhelpfully, police only have a picture of the suspect with the Chewbacca head on. According to local news site NOLA, witnesses who saw Chewie headless said he appeared to be a man in his twenties. Police haven’t provided an update on the victim.

