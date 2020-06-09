New Orleans Police Admit They Fired Rubber Balls at Marchers

Read it at NOLA.com
The New Orleans Police Department admitted Monday that rogue officers fired hard rubber balls at protesters last week. Superintendent Shaun Ferguson had denied that marchers on the Crescent City Crossing were subjected to anything more than tear gas on Wednesday—but now says he was wrong. He said officers fired the so-called stinger rounds without permission and did not immediately tell supervisors. “This is a dark hour, that particular night, but this does not define the city of New Orleans; this does not define the New Orleans Police Department,” Ferguson said, according to NOLA.com.