New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees Announces Retirement
Legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will retire after 20 seasons in the NFL, he announced Sunday on Instagram. In a video posted to Brees’ account, his four children said, “After 15 years with the Saints and 20 years in the NFL, our dad is finally gonna retire. So he can spend more time with us! Yeah!!” A message from Brees, 42, posted underneath read: “After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football. Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans. We shared some amazing moments together, many of which are emblazoned in our hearts and minds and will forever be a part of us. You have molded me, strengthened me, inspired me, and given me a lifetime of memories. My goal for the last 15 years was striving to give to you everything you had given to me and more. I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life’s work begins!”
Brees racked up more than 5,000 yards passing in five seasons, something no other NFL quarterback has done more than once.