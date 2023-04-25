New Orleans Teen Offered Record $9 Million in College Scholarships

Read it at NOLA.com
A straight-A New Orleans high-school student has set what appears to be a new record by receiving $9 million in scholarship offers from 125 colleges. Dennis Barnes, a senior at the International High School of New Orleans, is still waiting to hear from more of the 200 schools he applied to—so the total could go even higher before he makes a decision on May 2. “Decision letters were an overflow in my mailbox,” Barnes, who plans to study computer science and criminal justice, told NOLA.com.