New Orleans Teens Say They Have Found a New Proof for Pythagorean Theorem

Read it at WWL-TV
Two high-school students from New Orleans say they have done what math experts claimed was impossible: created a new proof for the 2,000-year-old Pythagorean theorem that is based on trigonometry. Teenagers Calcea Johnson and Ne’Kiya Jackson presented their findings at a regional meeting of the American Mathematical Society and have been encouraged to submit to a peer-reviewed journal, WWL-TV reported. “It’s really an unparalleled feeling, honestly, because there’s just nothing like being able to do something that people don’t think young people can do,” Calcea said.