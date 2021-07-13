Teen Indicted for Murder After Allegedly Stripping to Hide Homicide of Navy Vet
NUDE SHOT
A woman who was accused of trying to disguise her role in a homicide by stripping off her clothes pleaded not guilty in a New Orleans-area court Tuesday to fatally shooting a man during a morning drive. After allegedly killing 27-year-old Anthony Fefie, a Navy vet, Tyria Robinson, 19, allegedly claimed to investigators that she had been kidnapped and that two men who were chasing her had torn away her clothes. But witnesses offered a different account, saying that Robinson had discarded her clothes close to the scene where Fefie’s car had crashed on March 12, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities say Robinson was riding in the front passenger seat of Fefie’s car when she shot him. She was later seen running in the nude on the Laplaco Bridge. She flagged down a car, which was stopped minutes later by deputies.