    New NFL Coach Co-Wrote a Book About His ‘Secret Life’ of Infidelity and Addiction

    ‘RECOVERING NARCISSIST’

    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    Dave Canales is the new head coach of the Panthers

    Icon Sportswire

    The newly announced head coach of the North Carolina Panthers published a book in 2022 detailing his history of infidelity and addiction, according to The Charlotte Observer. Dave Canales and his wife Lizzy co-wrote This Marriage? The Question that Changed Everything, which intimately details how they transformed their rocky relationship into a faith-based marriage. Canales described his “secret life” of cheating on his wife, as well as his struggles with addiction to alcohol and pornography. Canales calls himself a “recovering narcissist” who eventually had to come clean to his wife about everything. He wrote, “I told her what happened and with whom. Some of the women I was involved with were close to home and some far away. I told her the darkest and ugliest secrets of my life—some so dark I don’t want a single other person to know.” Panthers announced that Canales would be the new head coach last week, and he will attend his first press conference on Thursday.

    Read it at The Charlotte Observer