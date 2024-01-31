New NFL Coach Co-Wrote a Book About His ‘Secret Life’ of Infidelity and Addiction
‘RECOVERING NARCISSIST’
The newly announced head coach of the North Carolina Panthers published a book in 2022 detailing his history of infidelity and addiction, according to The Charlotte Observer. Dave Canales and his wife Lizzy co-wrote This Marriage? The Question that Changed Everything, which intimately details how they transformed their rocky relationship into a faith-based marriage. Canales described his “secret life” of cheating on his wife, as well as his struggles with addiction to alcohol and pornography. Canales calls himself a “recovering narcissist” who eventually had to come clean to his wife about everything. He wrote, “I told her what happened and with whom. Some of the women I was involved with were close to home and some far away. I told her the darkest and ugliest secrets of my life—some so dark I don’t want a single other person to know.” Panthers announced that Canales would be the new head coach last week, and he will attend his first press conference on Thursday.