New Pic Released of Murder Suspect Who Vanished With Guard

    The Lauderdale County sheriff’s office in Alabama has released a more recent photo of Casey White, the murder suspect who was taken out of lockup by corrections officer Vicki White for a nonexistent court date and then vanished with her. Authorities initially released the accused killer’s mugshot when they announced the apparent escape on Saturday but have since put out some security camera photos in hopes of someone spotting him. Police have said that Vicki White, who is not related to Casey White, was armed and that having the suspect on the loose is a “dangerous situation.”