New Photo Shows What Was Found Next to Trump Shooter’s Body: Report
REVEALED
Police found two items beside the body of 20-year-old Thomas Crooks after he was shot during an assassination attempt on Donald Trump Saturday at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania: a remote detonator and a cellphone. A picture of the scene was published by local news station WPXI as part of a report chronicling the movements of Crooks prior to his attack. The items were reportedly discovered by police just moments after his death. The cell phone is reportedly the same one used by Crooks in the minutes before he climbed the rooftop of the American Glass Research building and opened fire at the former president. Crooks was shot by a Secret Service agent after firing multiple shots toward Trump Saturday at a rally in Pennsylvania. Trump survived, but one attendee was killed and two others were injured. Sources told WPIX there were no local law enforcement officers in the same building, contradicting statements made by Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle.