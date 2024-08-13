Photo: JD Vance In Drag at Beer Pong Party—Unlike His Friend

New photos obtained by the Daily Beast show JD Vance donning a blonde wig and skirt playing beer pong with fellow Yale Law School students.

The photographs were posted to Facebook in April 2011 by a former classmate, and the Ohio senator is tagged. His wife, Usha Vance, is mentioned in one of the image’s captions.

According to the posts, Vance appears to be the only person in drag or “costume.”

The Republican vice presidential pick attended Yale University from 2010 to 2013, before receiving a Juris Doctorate from the Ivy League school.

Prior to 2021, Vance was an open supporter of LGBTQ+ causes and, in law school, advocated against “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell,” a source who knew the statesman told the Daily Beast.

His current stance, however, is a point of concern for LGBTQ+ advocacy groups. The Ohio statesman is a vocal critic of gender-affirming care for minors and once opposed federal protections for gay and interracial marriages. In 2022, Vance called critics of so-called “don’t say gay” legislation “groomers.”

Unconfirmed images of Donald Trump’s running mate crossdressing first surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, and began trending under the hashtag #SofaLoren, a reference to the iconic Italian actress Sophia Loren and false claims that the Republican senator had sex with a couch.

A spokesperson for the Republican vice presidential pick did not deny the viral photo’s authenticity when approached by the Daily Beast, and did not offer any further comment.

On Monday, a second unconfirmed photo of Vance was posted to the app. All of the photos look as though they were taken on the same night.