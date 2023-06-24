New Pics Show Peaceful Scenes in Rostov, Center of Wagner Group Uprising
STRANGELY SERENE
New photos from inside Rostov—the stronghold of what Russian President Vladimir Putin has deemed a traitorous coup attempt—show a relatively peaceful scene, as soldiers and civilians mix on the streets. Fighters from the Wagner Group, a mercenary force that has played a pivotal role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reportedly seized control of the city—which hosts the headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District—as they promised to advance on Moscow. Images obtained by The Daily Beast from inside the city show Rostov residents gathering around tanks in the streets, apparently welcoming of the Wagner fighters. The mutiny represents the culmination of mercenary king Yevgeny Prigozhin’s feud with Russia’s top military brass. Putin has called Prigozhin’s capture of Rostov an “armed uprising,” and has promised swift punishment as their confrontation escalates.