New Poll Has Even Hillary Clinton Doing Better Than Biden vs. Trump
SHE’S BACK
A top Democratic pollster has a new survey that shows President Joe Biden is still in contention against Donald Trump but is at risk of losing the election. Other leading Democrats are now surging ahead. The national poll was conducted and commissioned by Bendixen & Amandi after the fallout from Biden and Trump’s debate and shared with POLITICO. It found Biden trailing Trump 42 to 43 percent. Of the 86 percent of likely voters who watched all or part of the debate, only 29 percent said Biden has the mental capacity and physical stamina to serve for another four years, while 61 percent said he does not. Just 33 percent said Biden should continue as Democratic nominee, while 52 percent said he should not. According to the survey, Vice President Kamala Harris is now running ahead of Trump, 42 percent to 41 percent. Hillary Clinton, who is not being seriously discussed as a candidate by voters, is slightly ahead of Harris. Clinton leads Trump 43 to 41 percent. The poll also asked likely voters whether they would support Biden if he were cognitively diminished because of his age and unlikely to complete another four years if it meant defeating Trump–48 percent of voters said they would not vote for Biden for that reason, while 44 percent said they would, including 75 percent of Democrats. Fifty-three percent of the poll said Trump becoming president is a grave danger to democracy.