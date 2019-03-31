New Polls Show Most Americans Don’t Think Trump Has Been Exonerated

CHEAT SHEET
    Two new national polls conducted in the past week find that less than a third of Americans believe the Mueller report exonerated President Trump. A joint NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll which asked Americans what they thought of the results of the two-year investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller finds that “only 29% say Trump has been cleared of wrongdoing” while a Washington Post-Schar School poll finds “only 32% say Trump has been exonerated on obstruction.” Jeff Horwitt of the Democratic firm Hart Research who conducted the NBC/WSJ poll with Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies, found that, “The public is still in a wait-and-see view of this investigation and what it means for Trump.” The Washington Post poll found, unsurprisingly, that “Most Republicans feel satisfied with Mueller conclusions, while most Democrats are disappointed.”

