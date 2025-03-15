Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
New Proposed Trump Travel Ban Would Target 43 Countries
NO-FLY LIST
15 countries were affected by the travel bans enforced during Trump’s previous term.
Catherine Bouris
Published
Mar. 15 2025
12:06AM EDT
Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
Catherine Bouris
catherinebouris
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Trumpland
Elon Musk Immediately Calls for Judges to Be Impeached After Rulings Overturn DOGE Firings
Isabel van Brugen
Crime & Justice
Missing College Student’s Final Venmo Payments Revealed
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics
Grimes Shames Musk for Publicly Parading Their Son
Leigh Kimmins
Politics
Musk Boosts Claim That Hitler Wasn’t to Blame for Holocaust
David Gardner
Congress
Dem Civil War Erupts With ‘Screaming’ and Primary Threats Behind Closed Doors
Josh Fiallo
,
Juliegrace Brufke