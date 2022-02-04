CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
New Records Show Trump Spoke to Jim Jordan for 10 Minutes Morning of Jan. 6
CHIT-CHAT
Read it at CNN
Records obtained by Congress’ Jan. 6 committee show that former President Donald Trump and Republican Rep. Jim Jordan (OH) spoke on the phone for approximately 10 minutes on the morning of the Capitol riots. The details around Jordan’s phone call with the president emerged months after Jordan first mentioned that he’d spoken to the president the day of the insurrection, after which he avoided questions about their conversations. “I talked to the President a number of times that day, but I don’t remember the times,” Jordan told CNN on Friday. The committee is currently determining whether it will subpoena Jordan after he refused to voluntarily give an interview before the panel.