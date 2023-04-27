Report Details MORE Bizarre Insults Hurled by Fired ESPN Reporter
‘WHITE B----’
Marly Rivera, the former ESPN baseball reporter who was fired Wednesday for allegedly calling a rival reporter a “fucking cunt,” apparently has a history of making outlandish comments to her competition. A new report by The Washington Post on Thursday said Rivera once flicked off a fellow reporter and call her a “white b----” for trying to take a photo of Hispanic players she was already photographing. The report, which cited unnamed reporters who witnessed the bizarre comments, also detailed a time Rivera, a Puerto Rico native, called another reporter a “fake Hispanic.” Rivera covered the Yankees and featured regularly on ESPN’s primetime baseball events, like Sunday Night Baseball. She has shut down her social media since the scandal broke, which she alleged in an interview with the New York Post was drummed up “by a group of individuals with whom I have a long history of professional disagreements.”