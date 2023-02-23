New Report Gives Clues on Why Toxic Ohio Train Derailed
GETTING CLOSER
A Thursday report from the National Transportation Safety Board has revealed new details about the events leading up to the disastrous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, including that the crew attempted to stop the train following an alert that the wheel bearing was overheating. The wheel bearing reached a peak of 253 degrees above normal just before the derailment, according to the report, triggering the alert for crew members. Investigators also found it had been overheating for many miles before the incident. The NTSB has not yet determined an official cause of the derailment, however. This report came as Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visited the scene of the derailment, meeting with investigators and East Palestine community members affected by the hazardous fallout of the disaster.