U.S. Eyed Program on Mind Reading and Reverse-Engineering UFOs

A new Defense Department report released on Friday reveals that while the U.S. has not found any evidence of life on another planet, the feds had considered a program that would research mind reading and how to reverse-engineer any alien spacecraft.

The program, dubbed Kona Blue, was proposed to the Department of Homeland Security and would restart UFO investigations, “paranormal research (including alleged “human consciousness anomalies”), and reverse-engineer any recovered off-world spacecraft that they hoped to acquire,” the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office’s report said.

While the report did not explain “human consciousness anomalies,” a 1989 CIA report uses the term to describe communication between two minds.

The Defense Intelligence Agency had previously canceled a similar program in 2012, when its “supporters” began pushing for a new version of the program. “It is critical to note that no extraterrestrial craft or bodies were ever collected—this material was only assumed to exist by KONA BLUE advocates,” the report said.

The proposal gained some momentum, and was considered a “Prospective Special Access Program,” meaning enhanced security measures were applied while officials assembled a package to apply for Special Access Program status. Being granted status as a Special Access Program, would’ve meant that the data involved in the program was above top secret, and required special handling.

Ultimately, the program was never approved by DHS, and its supporters were never able to find evidence to justify its existence. The program had gone unreported to Congress because it was never a Special Access Program, the report said.

Kona Blue had been claimed by some to be a cover-up operation, attempting to conceal the discovery of “non-human biologics,” the report said.

The report also revealed that in 2021, a program was “unnecessarily expanded” to protect the reverse engineering of UAPs, which stands for “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena,” and is government speak for UFO.

Despite the existence of these programs, the report was unequivocal: “The aggregate findings of all [United States Government] investigations to date have not found even one case of UAP representing off-world technology.”

In a briefing on Wednesday before the release of the report, AARO’s Acting Director Tim Phillips announced that the government has been developing portable UAP detection kits, which they plan to use at a site known for its density of sightings. The sensor and detection system is called Gremlin, Phillips said.

“If we have a national security site and there are objects being reported that [are] within restricted airspace or within a maritime range or within the proximity of one of our spaceships, we need to understand what that is,” Phillips said. “And so that’s why we’re developing sensor capability that we can deploy in reaction to reports.”

In December, Congress was considering legislation requiring the government to create a records collection at the National Archives for UAPs, a huge step forward in increasing transparency for UFO sightings.

Over the summer, former intelligence officer David Grusch released a report claiming that the United States government was in possession of multiple partial or intact “alien” spacecraft, and had been lying about it since the 1940s. One month later, he testified at a congressional hearing about UAPs. Then-AARO Director Sean Kirkpatrick said that Grusch’s claims were false.

In January, two supposed aliens were determined by Peruvian forensic experts to be dolls made out of glue, feathers, and bones.