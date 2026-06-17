New Poll Reveals Chilling View of America’s Future

A new poll has found that a considerable portion of the population doesn’t think the United States will stick around for another 250 years. Ahead of the nation’s semiquincentennial next month, a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday found that 38 percent of Americans, nearly two-fifths of the population, don’t believe the U.S. will exist by its 500th anniversary. Broken down by party affiliation, 26 percent of Republicans and 40 percent of Democrats don’t think that the U.S. will be a united country in the year 2476. The poll, which took place from June 12 through June 15, surveyed 1,537 American adults and had a three percent margin of error. The poll comes amid the elaborate celebrations spurred by President Donald Trump in anticipation of the country’s 250th anniversary celebration on July 4. On Sunday, Trump kicked off festivities with a UFC fight night hosted on the White House’s South Lawn in honor of his 80th birthday. Trump’s latest approval rating from Decision Desk currently sits at 56.7 percent disapproval as of Tuesday morning.