New Ron DeSantis Ad Paints Him as ‘DeFuture’ President
PREEMPTIVE STRIKE
An expensive new TV ad that casts Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis as “DeFuture,” and suggests he is the natural heir to Donald Trump, is set to launch in four early voting states. The one-minute spot, called “Winner”, cost six figures and was paid for by the Never Back Down PAC, according to ABC. In the final clip, a man sticks a “DeSantis for President” decal over a faded “Trump for President 2016” bumper sticker. The ad also features clips of typical DeSantis talking points: “We will never surrender to the Woke Mob! Florida is where ‘woke’ goes to die.” DeSantis has not yet announced a bid for the presidency, although he is exploring a run. Earlier this month, Donald Trump launched an attack ad on DeSantis, recreating a scene of the Governor eating pudding with three fingers, a story first reported by The Daily Beast.