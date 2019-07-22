CHEAT SHEET
DISCOVERY
Scientists Discover New Species of Pocket Shark That Glows in the Dark
Scientists have discovered a new species of pocket shark that glows in the dark. This 5.5-inch fish has special glands that produce bioluminescent fluid as well as light-producing photophores all over its body. Mollisquama mississippiensis has officially been classified as a new species, making it one of only two pocket sharks that have been captured and reported. The shark was caught in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010 and was identified after some careful X-rays and CT scans. Henry Bart, of Tulane University Biodiversity Research, who co-authored the new research, said in the press release that “the fact that only one pocket shark has ever been reported from the Gulf of Mexico, and that it is a new species, underscores how little we know about the Gulf—especially its deeper waters—and how many additional new species from these waters await discovery.”