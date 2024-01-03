New ‘Storm the Capitol’ Board Game Commemorates Jan. 6
INSURRECTION: THE GAME
As the third anniversary of the Jan 6 Capitol riot rolls around, the podcast TruAnon is premiering a new board game commemorating the infamous day in Washington, D.C. called “Storm the Capitol — TrueAnon Edition.” The game, designed for 4 to 7 players and sold at $64.99, will be available for purchase beginning Saturday. The game’s website advertises the game with the caption, “Take control of one of 6 Patriots as you battle through the Capitol, collecting ballots, taking hostages, and fighting the police. Or play as the Capitol Police and use every means at your disposal to prevent the Patriots from getting to the roof with enough ballots to Stop the Steal.” Tuesday’s episode of the podcast explained that players go from room to room where they get points in the form of ballots or event cards. The goal is to get to the last room where Trump waits for players to take them in his private helicopter and change the 2020 election results.