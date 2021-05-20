New Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccine and Hearing Loss
SAY WHAT?
A new study published Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association found no link between sudden hearing loss and the COVID-19 vaccine. While some people have reported sudden hearing loss after receiving their jabs, the paper from members of the Otolaryngology Department at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine says that there’s no evidence of an association between the two. Researchers took a look at the number of reports of sudden hearing loss recorded in the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) and compared them to the number of people who have received the vaccine, ultimately concluding that the number of people who said they experienced hearing loss after receiving the vaccine didn’t “exceed that of the general population, and may be lower.” “We hope these findings will re-assure health care clinicians and patients to receive all scheduled doses of the vaccination as recommended by current public health guidelines,” the study says.