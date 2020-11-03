Widely Used Rapid Tests Detected Only 32 Percent of Asymptomatic COVID Cases: Study
U. OF ARIZONA
A new University of Arizona study has found that a rapid COVID-19 test produced by Quidel detected only 32 percent of the positive cases confirmed by slower, lab-based PCR testing. The test, known as the Sofia, is similar to Abbott’s rapid antigen tests, 150 million of which the federal government announced it would purchase and distribute in September. Although both the Abbott and Sofia are only authorized for use in symptomatic patients, rapid tests have been embraced by the government as a means of clearing politicians for travel and campaigning. Evaluating approximately 4,000 people from June to August, the researchers found data for the symptomatic group deemed “decent” by microbiologist Jennifer Dien Bard, who was not involved in the study. Dr. Benjamin Mazer, a Johns Hopkins pathologist, described the overall data as valuable and hard to come by. “But 32 percent is a very low sensitivity,” Mazer added, referring to the Sofia’s rate of false negatives in people without symptoms. “I’m surprised by how low that is.”