Surveillance Pic Shows Tahoe Teen Hours Before She Vanished From Grad Party
GONE
Placer County investigators have identified surveillance footage that identifies what Kiely Rodni, 16, was wearing the day she went missing. The image, taken from a local business in Truckee, California, shows Rodni wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green Dickies pants, a black grommet belt and black Vans. Rodni went missing at an Aug. 6 end-of-high-school party at the Prosser Family Campground where there were 200-300 teens and young adults. She was last seen at about 12:30 a.m., and her phone has been out of service since. Her car, which also went missing, is a silver 2013 Honda CRV with California license plates that read “8YUR127.” “We just want her home, we’re so scared and we miss her so much,” said Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, the girl’s mother, in a recorded plea to the community. “We’re not looking to bust anybody else or get anybody in trouble, we just want to see our daughter home.” Anyone with information about Rodni’s disappearance can call the Placer County Sheriff's tip line anonymously at 530-581-6320, option 7.