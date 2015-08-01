New Taliban Leader Pleas for Unity

In his first public message released Saturday, new Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansour appeals for unity in the group. “The enemy can’t defeat us if we show unity,” he says in an audio recording. “I will utilize all my energies to follow our late Mullah Mohammad Omar and his mission. We need to be patient and should try to go to those friends who are unhappy. We will have to convince them and take them on board.” Omar was declared dead last month and members of his family reportedly opposed Mansour’s selection.