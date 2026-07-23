New Theory Emerges After Passenger Partially Sucked Out Plane Window

A new twist has emerged in the investigation into how a passenger was partially sucked out of a plane window. Serbian entrepreneur Ljubiša Karović, 61, was partially pulled out of the 18-year-old Ryanair Boeing 737 after the window he was sitting next to was shattered by debris shortly after takeoff from Thessaloniki, Greece, on July 10. Airline CEO Michael O’Leary claimed early evidence pointed to “foreign object damage” causing part of the engine to fly off and hit the window, but now the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says that may not be the case. “The NTSB has not made any such determination, and our investigators have not yet ruled out age or servicing issues as contributing to this event,” NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said. The NTSB also accused O’Leary of violating its rules by publicly discussing the investigation before any official findings had been released. Karovic was saved by his wife, Svetlana Grković, who held onto his legs for several minutes as the cabin rapidly depressurized at around 15,000 feet. Flight 1879, which had been bound for Memmingen in Germany, made an emergency landing back in Thessaloniki, and the cause of the incident remains under investigation.