New ‘Time’ Cover Shows Kamala Harris Stepping Into Frame

Time magazine responded on Sunday to President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race with its latest digital cover, showing Vice President Kamala Harris stepping into the frame as Biden steps out. The cover serves as a visual sequel to a previous Time cover that showed Biden begin to walk out of frame, with the cover simply reading: “Panic.” That cover accompanied a story about Biden’s failed preparation for the June 27 presidential debate with Donald Trump, the event that ultimately served as the catalyst for his short-lived re-election bid. Biden announced on Sunday he would step aside and, after nearly half an hour, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him on the ticket.