New Trump Ad Shows ‘Chaos & Violence’ in U.S.—Using Photo From 2014 Ukrainian Protest
FAKE NEWS
A new advertisement from President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign features an image of a policeman being attacked, designed to show “chaos & violence” in the United States—but it’s actually a photo from a 2014 Ukrainian pro-democracy protest. The ad compares “public safety,” shown as Trump speaking with police officials, to the “chaos & violence” of the Ukrainian protest image. Close Trump allies have reportedly seen the recent protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death as a key issue in the election. Photographer Mstyslav Chernov confirmed that the photograph in the Trump ad was taken at the 2014 Ukrainian protest. “Photography has always been used to manipulate public opinion,” Chernov said. “And with the rise of social media and the rise of populism, this is happening even more.”