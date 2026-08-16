New Trump AG’s First Interview Goes Off the Rails

Attorney General Todd Blanche defended his absolute deference to Donald Trump during his first interview following his confirmation.

Blanche, who was confirmed on Aug. 8 after taking over from Pam Bondi in an acting capacity in March, appeared on Meet the Press on Sunday.

Host Kristen Welker first asked whether he could pledge to operate the Department of Justice independently from the White House’s whims, the idea of which he railed against.

Todd Blanche raged as he was questioned about how far he'd allow the president to influence the DOJ. NBC News

Blanche, 52, stammered as he argued: “Well, there’s a big difference between saying, ‘We will always do our job and investigate any case’ and ‘act independently of the White House.’”

“No, I’m not going to pledge that, and no attorney general should ever pledge that.”

Trump’s former personal attorney then seemed to suggest that he saw “acting independently” as simply saying “no” to Trump, regardless of the duty of the DOJ.

“The president—I mean if I were to pledge that I will be independent of the White House, what that means is that if President Trump says, ‘I want the Department of Justice to go after every violent criminal in this country,’ which is what he has said, what you’re saying to me is I just say, ‘No, sir, not going to do it,’” he mocked.

In another question, Welker asked if Blanche would ever follow an illegal order from Trump, with the AG suggesting that the possibility was a smear made up by the left-wing media.

“The president would never ask me to do something illegal. Never has, never will,” he stated.

Later, the duo locked horns over Trump’s pardoning of violent Jan. 6 rioters, many of whom attacked Capitol and D.C. police.

“How is that consistent with your pledge to always protect law enforcement?” Welker asked.

Blanche argued: “There is nothing inconsistent. The president’s pardon powers—any president’s pardon powers—are not limited.”

Blanche argued that it was his duty to listen to Trump, and refused to pledge the independence of his post. NBC News

“Every attorney general vows to protect law enforcement, including me. So no, I am not opining or in any way saying what President Trump did is wrong. Absolutely not,” he said.

Blanche was later asked about Trump’s criticism of U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro for her decision to drop a case of alleged Reflecting Pool vandalism.

Questioned about whether he would listen to Trump’s calls to revisit the case against former Olympian David Hearn, Blanche hinted that his ear was always open to his boss.

“Will I take the president of the United States’ view on something into consideration? Yes. Of course. And I hope every attorney general in history would not answer that question differently,” he said.

As his face reddened, Blanche derisively continued: “Just let’s play that out. The president of the United States, the elected president of the United States, says something to me and I am supposed to say to you, I would say, ‘Nope.’

“I mean, that’s not the way it works. I mean, the president is extraordinarily—every day he wakes up with one mission, which is making this country better. As it relates to me, making this country safer.”

Blanche concluded that he’d be keeping an eye on Trump’s Truth Social rants for his next moves.