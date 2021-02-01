CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
New Trump PAC Save America Raised $31.5 Million by End of 2020
SWEET HAUL
Read it at The Washington Post
Between Election Day and the end of 2020, Donald Trump’s new leadership PAC, Save America, raised $31.5 million through appeals to fight so-called election fraud and retain the Republican Senate majority, according to a new FEC report. By Jan. 1, Trump had not spent the funds on either of those objectives, and while he can’t use the money on a future run, he can spend it to maintain his influence over the GOP by swaying campaigns and traveling around the U.S. Altogether, the official committees pledged to the former president and his party raised an eye-popping $290 million between the election and the end of December, with the vast majority coming in before Nov. 23.