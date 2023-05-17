New Underwater Scan Shows the Titanic in Incredible Detail
UNSUNK
A deep-sea mapping company has created a first-of-its-kind digital recreation of the Titanic, more than 100 years after the doomed ship sank in the North Atlantic. The 3D scan presents the famous wreck, which scientists have studied and photographed piecemeal since its discovery in 1985, in its entirety, the BBC reported. While the doomed ship will remain at the bottom of the ocean, the scan will allow researchers to study it in greater depth and ideally unravel the remaining mysteries around its sinking. The company behind the scan, Magellan Ltd, recreated the ship by snapping more than 700,000 images of it via remote control submersible, capturing it in granular detail—precise enough to show lost shoes and the serial number imprinted on one of the ship’s propellers.