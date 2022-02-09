New Union Accuses Starbucks of Firing Activist Employees for Organizing
COFFEE COMRADES
The newly organized union of Starbucks employees has accused the coffee shop behemoth of illegally firing seven activist employees in a federal complaint. Workers United said in its filing with the National Labor Relations Board that the company had axed seven employees from a Memphis location where workers have petitioned to join the union. Workers United requested an injunction from the court “to prevent irreparable destruction of employee rights.” Starbucks said the fired employees had violated basic rules and safety protocols by leaving the store’s front door unlocked after closing and allowing reporters and off-duty staff into employees-only areas. In a landmark vote in December, workers at a Buffalo Starbucks became the first in the nation to ratify a unionization effort.