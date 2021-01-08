New ‘USA Variant’ May Be Fueling Massive COVID Surge, White House Task Force Warns
The White House Coronavirus Task Force warned states in a January memo that a U.S. COVID-19 variant that’s more easily transmissible may be contributing to the country’s disturbing spike in cases. “This fall/winter surge has been at nearly twice the rate of rise of cases as the spring and summer surges. This acceleration suggests there may be a USA variant that has evolved here, in addition to the UK variant that is already spreading in our communities and may be 50% more transmissible,” reads the Jan. 3 report obtained by CNN. It also calls for “aggressive mitigation ... to match a much more aggressive virus.” The task force said that without widespread mask wearing and social distancing, “epidemics could quickly worsen as these variants spread and become predominant.”
On Thursday, the U.S. reported more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths—the most in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The CDC now predicts that between 405,000 and 438,000 Americans will die from COVID-19 by the end of January.