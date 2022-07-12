Watch: New Uvalde Footage Shows Cops Standing by in Hallway

The Austin American-Statesman on Tuesday published portions of the hallway surveillance footage taken during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in May. The edited clips, which run to just over four minutes in total, show the police response to the shooting, as well as the gunman entering the Uvalde school and heading towards a classroom. Audio and video from the published footage shows heavily armed officers failing to breach the room even as the shooter releases a second burst of gunfire. At one point in the footage, an officer looks at his phone, and uses a hand sanitizer dispenser attached to the wall. The American-Statesman’s Tuesday report comes ahead of state and local leaders’ promise to release the full, unedited surveillance feed to the public. The footage, which will capture what law enforcement officers lingering in the hallway did for more than 70 minutes on May 24, was given to affected members of the Uvalde community on Sunday, according to state Rep. Dustin Burrows.
