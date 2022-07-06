Uvalde Cop Missed Chance to Shoot Gunman While Waiting for Go-Ahead, Damning Report Finds
PRECIOUS MOMENTS
A rifle-armed Uvalde police officer watched a gunman walk towards Robb Elementary School on May 24, but did not fire, instead waiting for permission from a supervisor that either never came or came too late, according to a new report. “The officer turned to get confirmation from his supervisor and when he turned back to address the suspect, he had entered the west hallway unabated,” the report reads. Released Wednesday, it details damningly how some of the lives the shooter would go on to claim “could have been saved” had wounded victims been reached sooner by officers who waited more than an hour to breach a set of classrooms inside the building. The 26-page document also states that a “reasonable officer would have considered this an active situation and devised a plan to address the suspect.” A “reasonable” officer, according to the report, which written by Texas State University’s Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT), “would conclude in this case, based upon the totality of the circumstances, that use of deadly force was warranted.”